Chicago inspector general alleges obstruction by Johnson, Lightfoot administrations

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and former Mayor Lori Lightfoot are under scrutiny following accusations that both administrations interfered with investigations conducted by the Office of Inspector General (OIG).

In a memo released Thursday to the Chicago City Council, Inspector General Debora Witzburg outlined practices that she claims negatively impacted the pace, independence, and effectiveness of OIG’s investigative work.

What we know:

Witzburg's memo did not mention Johnson or Lightfoot by name but clearly implicated their administrations in obstructing OIG investigations.

She detailed three primary concerns:

The Department of Law (DOL) cited attorney-client privilege to withhold records from OIG, slowing down investigations.

The Corporation Counsel allegedly insisted on attending OIG investigative interviews, compromising the independence and confidentiality of the inquiries.

DOL reportedly controlled which OIG subpoenas would be enforced, delaying or blocking critical investigative actions.

Witzburg stated that these actions created the appearance—and sometimes the reality—that DOL selectively opposed OIG’s work to avoid political consequences for city leaders.

She highlighted that DOL's interference was particularly evident when investigations involved senior members of the Mayor’s Office or issues that could embarrass city leaders.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES - MAY 15: Brandon Johnson (L) hugs Mayor Lori Lightfoot (R) before he swears in as Chicago's 57th mayor at UIC's Credit Union One Arena in Chicago, Illinois, United States on May 15, 2023. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

What we don't know:

The memo does not specify which investigations were affected.

However, Witzburg says one recent instance of DOL intervening involved a "Gift Room" that contains items accepted by the mayor on behalf of the city. When OIG requested to inspect the room, they were denied access.

What's next:

The Chicago City Council is expected to review the OIG memo.

Witzburg is advocating for reforms that would clarify OIG’s authority and limit DOL’s influence over investigative procedures.

READ THE FULL MEMO HERE