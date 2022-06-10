Chicago is home to one of the biggest dinosaur collections on the planet

Inside the Field Museum, down an elevator, at the end of a long hallway and past a locked security door lies an adventure 65 million years in the making.

Buried deep below the museum lies 40 million specimens from around the globe, used by scientists the world-over for study and research. But here in one room are the dinosaurs.

Thousands of fossils from a vast collection of dinosaurs throughout history, shelved and categorized - a truly awe-inspiring collection of the cretaceous.

Few have this ligament library figured out quite Jasmina Wiemann, a post-doctorate from Cal Tech, which is no small feat.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

While popular exhibitions like Sue attract thousands of visitors from around the world, what’s on the exhibit floor of the Field Museum makes up less than one percent of the dinosaur bones they actually possess. The rest reside down here for scientists like Matteo Fabbri, a post-doctorate fellow at the Field Museum, to learn from.

And 30 years after the release of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, the public’s fascination with dinosaurs hasn’t wavered.

In fact, you never know who you’ll find at the Field Museum, maybe even Jeff Goldblum.

While dinosaurs are coming to life in the new Jurassic World film this weekend, they’re staying alive – in a way – below the surface at the Field Museum.

A reminder, that even 65 million years later, life will always find a way.