A Chicago man was charged in a shooting in Jefferson Park last fall.

Joshua Lloyd, 24, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a shooting that left a 31-year-old man wounded.

The incident happened in the 4900 block of North Central Avenue on Oct. 14, 2022.

Lloyd was charged with aggravated battery.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.

No additional information was available.