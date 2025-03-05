Chicago high schooler's free hairstyles go viral

The Brief Jessica Thurmond, a 17-year-old student, styles classmates' hair for free during school breaks. Her hairstyling videos have gone viral on TikTok and Instagram, earning millions of views. She hopes her school will offer cosmetology courses and plans to keep giving back.



A high school student on Chicago’s West Side is using her talent to give classmates a confidence boost—one hairstyle at a time.

Jessica Thurmond, a junior at North Lawndale College Prep, spends her school breaks braiding, styling, and transforming hair at no charge for students who can’t afford a professional look.

What we know:

Thurmond, 17, first picked up a comb at just 8 years old. Now, she has a full list of paying clients on the weekends, but during school hours, her skills are purely a labor of love.

She has turned a school bathroom into a pop-up salon, working between classes to help students feel their best.

Her work hasn’t gone unnoticed. Videos of her hairstyling sessions have gone viral on TikTok and Instagram, racking up millions of views.

With a phone in one hand and a comb in the other, she’s become a social media sensation while staying focused on her craft.

"I think that Jessica doesn’t understand how much she’s living out the mission and vision of North Lawndale College Prep when we say we’re going to be transformative, right? This is a transformative thing," said Kyera Bradley, principal of North Lawndale College Prep.

Big picture view:

Thurmond’s story is about more than just hair—it’s about community, creativity, and generosity. She hopes the school will introduce cosmetology courses before she graduates, but regardless of what happens, she plans to keep using her talent to help others.