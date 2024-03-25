New Chicago Jesus sculpture commemorates gun violence victims

A new sculpture unveiled Monday at Saint Sabina Church aims to bring awareness to gun violence victims.

The life-size sculpture has been named "Thou Shalt Not Kill" and is by artist Timothy Schmalz.

It depicts Jesus kneeling over a modern-day victim of gun violence and has been placed in front of a wall of photos of children who have died as a result of gun violence.

Family members of those victims spoke at the unveiling.

"I just say to anybody, I wouldn't wish this pain on no mother, not even his mother. But I do say I wish these young men would put the guns down. It is not worth it. It is not worth it," one mother said.

Church leaders say they hope the statue will spark conversation and encourage non-violent resolution of conflict.