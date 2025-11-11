3 shot in Chicago Jewel-Osco robbery, police say

The Brief Police say three people were shot Tuesday morning at a Jewel-Osco in Bronzeville. A 46-year-old man tried to stop two suspects from stealing merchandise when one opened fire. No arrests have been made.



A robbery at a South Side grocery store turned violent Tuesday morning when three people were shot, including a man who tried to intervene, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:52 a.m. in the 400 block of East 34th Street, inside a Jewel-Osco in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police said two unidentified suspects entered the store, took merchandise, and tried to leave. When a 46-year-old man stepped in to stop them, one of the suspects fired multiple shots, hitting him and two bystanders nearby.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to police.

A 29-year-old woman was also shot, in the left foot, and taken to the same hospital in stable condition. A 67-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to her left foot but declined medical treatment at the scene.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.