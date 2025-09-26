Woman charged in shooting outside Chicago Jewel-Osco that wounded teenage girl

article

The Brief A 29-year-old woman was charged after a teenage girl was shot Tuesday night outside a Jewel-Osco in the South Loop, police said. Raven Aikins allegedly shot the 17-year-old in the thigh before being arrested about 15 minutes later. The girl was treated at the scene and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.



What we know:

Raven Aikins, 29, allegedly shot and wounded a 17-year-old girl around 10:30 p.m. outside the grocery store located at 1224 S. Wabash Ave., according to police.

The teen was shot once in her thigh and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

Aikins was arrested roughly 15 minutes after the shooting. She was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Aikins has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

The video below is from FOX 32's original report on the shooting.

What they're saying:

DJ Singh lives two blocks away from the Jewel.

"That’s horrible. That could’ve been anyone. Hopefully they find who did it," he said.

The shooting left local residents rattled.

"I do most of my grocery shopping here, so I just kind of mind my business. Be visual if I do see something around me. If I see something, keep my head down," Singh said.

Another resident who did not want to be identified said he sees kids out at night who appear to be drinking.

"There’s no place for them, no guidance. If there’s no training, they pick it up off the streets," he said.