Thieves hold up Chicago jewelry store at gunpoint

A group of thieves held up a jewelry store at gunpoint Monday evening on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Five people with guns entered a jewelry store just before 6 p.m. and one suspect smashed display cases and stole property from within the business in the 5200 block of South Pulaski Road, according to police.

The suspects also demanded property from a person inside the store before fleeing the scene southbound on Pulaski Road.

There is no one in custody. No description of the suspects was provided.

Area One detectives are investigating.