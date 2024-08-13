Thieves hold up Chicago jewelry store at gunpoint
CHICAGO - A group of thieves held up a jewelry store at gunpoint Monday evening on Chicago's Southwest Side.
Five people with guns entered a jewelry store just before 6 p.m. and one suspect smashed display cases and stole property from within the business in the 5200 block of South Pulaski Road, according to police.
The suspects also demanded property from a person inside the store before fleeing the scene southbound on Pulaski Road.
There is no one in custody. No description of the suspects was provided.
Area One detectives are investigating.