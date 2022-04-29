Chicago Joe's restaurant on North Side auctioning off city history pieces

You’ll get a chance Saturday to own pieces of North Side Chicago history.

Almost everything inside Chicago Joe's restaurant will be on the auction block. That includes the sign outside the North Center restaurant.

Or perhaps you'd like the "Chop Suey" sign that hangs over Orange Garden Restaurant on Irving Park Road.

"(Orange Garden) opened in 1932. So it's been there 90 years and we're going to be selling that sign right after Chicago Joe's. It's porcelain, double-sided porcelain and neon. And so we're really going to be changing the landscape of the neighborhood," said Randy Donley of Donley Auctions.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The auction starts at Chicago Joe's at 10 a.m., but the signs won't be sold until noon.

Advertisement

FYI: you'll have to pay to have them removed and moved to your place.