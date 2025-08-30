Chicago mayor signs order to protect residents' rights amid fears of National Guard deployment

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson on Saturday signed an executive order aimed at protecting Chicagoans' constitutional rights amid fears of federal troops or agents being sent to the city. President Trump has threatened to send in the National Guard to combat crime, even as local leaders have pointed out that violent crime is down. Other news reports have indicated a plan to deploy more immigration enforcement agents to the city in the coming days and weeks.



Mayor Brandon Johnson on Saturday signed an executive order on Saturday aimed at protecting the constitutional rights of Chicagoans amid fears that the Trump administration will deploy National Guard troops to the city.

The signing of the order, titled "Protecting Chicago," comes amid fears of the Trump administration deploying National Guard troops to combat crime in the city, and more immigration enforcement activity.

"We have not called for this," Johnson said. "Our people have not asked for this, but nevertheless, we find ourselves having to respond to this."

He added that while President Trump's administration is "erratic and impulsive" and emphasized how unpredicatble such actions can be."

What we know:

The executive order, titled the "Protecting Chicago Initiative," aims to inform residents of their rights and how to "utilize legal action and legislation to prevent any attempts to systemically violate the rights of Chicagoans."

Johnson emphasized that the order aims to help residents distinguish between local police officers and federal agents who may come to the city. The order requires Chicago police officers to wear standard-issued uniforms that clearly identify them.

The mayor said it could be a matter of days before federal agents are sent to the city, but it remains unclear exactly when such an operation will begin or how long it will last.

Johnson stressed the impending timing of whatever federal action might come, saying, "Unfortunately,we do not have the luxury of time. We have received credible reports that we have days, not weeks before our city sees some sort of militarized activity by the federal government."

The executive order also "urges" all federal law enforcement and military personnel sent to the city to adhere to local policing rules, including not wearing any masks or coverings to conceal their identify, a tactic used by ICE and other immigration enforcement. As mayor, Johnson does not have authority over federal agents or military personnel, so the order he signed merely appears to be asking them to follow local laws.

The order also requires law enforcement agents to wear identifying information in a "clearly visible fashion" and use body worn cameras during their official activities.

The order also:

"Demands that President Donald J. Trump and any agents under his authority stand down from any attempts to deploy the U.S. Armed Forces - including the National Guard - in Chicago," and threatens legal action.

Says the city will request documents and information about the date, time and locations of federal enforcement actions; the names of any individuals arrested or detained; and the stated basis of alleged criminal conduct related to such arrests.

Emphasizes city law limiting Chicago police participation in federal immigration enforcement under the "Welcoming City" ordinance.

Johnson and other state and city leaders have rebuked Trump for his threats to send troops to Chicago, arguing such a move is unnecessary and illegal.

"We do not want to see tanks in our streets," he said. "We do not want to see families ripped apart. We do not want grandmothers thrown into the back of unmarked vans. We don't want to see homeless Chicagoans harassed or disappeared by federal agents. We don't want to see Chicagoans arrested for sitting on their porch."

Still, it's unclear what impact Johnson's executive order would have if troops or immigration agents are sent to the city.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the executive order.

