Chicago officials brace for possible federal immigration agent deployment next week

The Brief Trump officials plan expanded immigration raids in Chicago but haven’t shared details; Tom Homan says operations will grow. Illinois Democrats and Gov. Pritzker oppose, citing the Trust Act; local police vow not to aid ICE. Raids may target Mexican Independence Day; Chicago police urge peaceful protests.



Trump administration officials have made clear — Chicago is in their sights. But they have not specified how many federal immigration agents they'll send, when they'll start their stepped-up deportation efforts, or what locations they will target.

What we know:

U.S. border czar Tom Homan appeared on Fox News giving more insight into the plans.

"We have a big operation there that’s continuing and it’s about to get a lot bigger," Homan said. "You’d think (Mayor Johnson) would welcome the assistance. His number one responsibility is the safety and security of that city. If he is not gonna do it, President Trump’s gonna do it."

The North Shore’s Great Lakes Naval Base is expected to be used as a staging spot for ICE and/or National Guard troops.

On Friday, elected Democrats from Lake County pushed back on the plans, saying they reject Trump’s efforts to "separate families" and "scare communities."

Under the Illinois Trust Act, local police are prohibited from cooperating on immigration raids unless a criminal warrant is presented.

"We have a commitment from almost every single law enforcement agency in the state of Illinois that they will not partner and assist ICE with any deportations," said state Rep. Rita Mayfield, D-Waukegan.

The planned deployment is separate from the Trump administration’s reported plans to send a National Guard unit to Chicago to fight violent crime.

Under federal law, the president can only send in the National Guard if the governor requests it, except in extreme circumstances. But he is free to send more ICE agents.

"These are civilian officers. They have a legal right to come," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. "But we don’t appreciate when they mistreat our residents, when they go after people, many of whom have been here for decades, many of whom are taxpayers and workers, many of whom live in our communities. They’re our neighbors, they’re our friends. And now we have a federal government hunting them down and disappearing them off the streets."

What's next:

Some local officials worry that the raids will target Mexican Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, Sept. 16 — which could lead to a tense standoff between ICE, protesters and the Chicago police.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said CPD won’t cooperate or stand in the way of immigration enforcement, and urges protesters to demonstrate peacefully.