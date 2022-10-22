Chicago kicks off Halloweek with free costumes for hundreds of children
CHICAGO - Chicago's Halloweek kicked off with a costume giveaway in Washington Park on Saturday.
Many of the children wore their costumes to participate in the "Upside Down Parade" that followed, walking a path lined with dangers, jugglers and music, including a performance of "Thriller."
On October 29, there will be an "Arts in the Dark Parade" on State Street in the Loop, and several neighborhood block parties as well.
Saturday's event was sponsored by Blommer's Chocolate Company.