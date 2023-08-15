Mark your calendars: Chicago Labor Day Parade and Eddie Fest 2023

Get ready for the 2023 Chicago Labor Day Parade, scheduled to march through Pullman on September 2nd.

This year's parade route will span along Cottage Grove Avenue from 108th to 113th streets.

Following the parade, the Eddie Fest will take place on the grounds of the Pullman National Historic Park.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Notably, this is the first time the event has shifted from its East Side location.

The festival aims to showcase Pullman and the neighborhood's rich historic ties to the Chicago labor movement.