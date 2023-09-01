Chicago Labor Day weekend events: Music fests, wine and food tastings, and more!

It will be hot again this weekend in Chicago, so we don't blame you if you want to stay inside.

However, if you want to get out of the house, we have some events you don't want to miss.

North Coast Music Festival

Starting Friday, the North Coast Music Festival returns to Bridgeview. The electric music festival runs until Sunday. Some headliners include DJs Marshmello, Zeds Dead, and others. Single-day tickets are $125.

Wine Off the Fox

Here's something for all the wine lovers out there. Wine Off the Fox is coming back to Oswego for the second year. It runs Friday and Saturday. You can taste nearly 30 different wines, and there will be some music performances. A portion of the ticket sales will go toward breast cancer support services.

Chicago Jazz Festival

The Chicago Jazz Festival is back. It started Thursday and runs through Sunday. The fest celebrates all forms of jazz. Friday night, you can catch all the action in Millennium Park. Saturday and Sunday, artists will still be at the park, but they'll also be at the Harris Theater rooftop. Things kick off around 11 a.m. each day.

Arc Music Festival

Also happening this weekend, the Arc Music Festival. It runs until Sunday at Union Park. The fest celebrates Chicago's house music roots.

Taste of Polonia

The Taste of Polonia is back at Jefferson Park. You can go there Friday through Monday and eat all the Polish food you can imagine.

Chicago Labor Day Parade

Of course, the Chicago Labor Day Parade is Saturday. A reminder, the parade will be in Pullman this year!