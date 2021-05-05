Chicago announces special concert series for fully-vaccinated residents

The city of Chicago is launching a special series of concerts exclusively for residents who have been fully-vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The series, called the Protect Chicago Music Series, will be held monthly, with the first event taking place on Saturday, May 22. DJ Ron Trent and Duane Powell are scheduled to perform at The Silverroom in Hyde Park.

The last day to get vaccinated for the first concert will be May 8. Tickets for the event will be released on Monday, May 11 at noon through The Silveroom's Eventbrite RSVP portal. Attendees will need to bring their CDC vaccination card and a matching photo ID to get in.

LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES RETURN OF SUMMER EVENTS ACROSS CHICAGO

A limited allocation of tickets for the May 22 concert will be made available during a special vaccination event on May 8 at Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 South Indiana Avenue, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Anyone vaccinated at this event will be offered a free ticket to the first concert. While not required, appointments are preferred and can be scheduled at Rebrand.ly/MusicSeries.

Additional dates and artists in the Protect Chicago Music Series will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for each concert will be distributed via Eventbrite, designated vaccination sites, and will call.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Advertisement

Attendees must have received the final dose of a two-dose vaccine or a single-dose vaccine two weeks prior to each event in order to be eligible to attend.