Chicago launching two-year effort to install 100 miles of new and upgraded bike lanes

The City of Chicago is planning to install another 100 miles of new and upgraded bicycle lanes over the next couple years.

The city said that the money comes from the "Chicago Works" capital plan.

Wednesday's announcement was made at the location of a new protected bike lane on 119th Street.

Peter Taylor, president of Friends of the Major Taylor Trail and an avid South Side cyclist, said it's a good first step.

"When you look here, you see an example of the equity that CDOT is starting to bring to the bike network in Chicago. There's a long way to go. They can do better, but this is some of the best work they can do. We want all bike lanes to look like this," Taylor said.

The city said that the number of people biking to work has almost doubled in the last ten years.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP