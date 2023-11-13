Chicago law firm steps up to assist migrants free of charge

For new migrant arrivals, getting to the US is only the start of another long journey where a complicated legal process awaits. That's why one Chicago law firm is working to ease the burden.

On top of a language barrier, some migrants have reportedly been assigned immigration hearings in other cities — like Denver and Dallas — but have no idea where those places are or how to get there.

That's where Kimball Anderson, a partner at Winston & Strawn, comes in. Over the summer, work brought him to Chicago Police District 18 near Larrabee and Division. While on his way outside, he was approached by several new arrivals who were asking for help.

Using Google Translate, he understood what they needed and felt compelled to help. He teamed up with his law firm's pro bono attorneys and other agencies, like the National Immigrant Justice Center, to host a series of legal clinics, including one where migrants were educated on their rights.

"Apply for work permits, to apply for a change of venue to move their hearings from let's say Denver to Chicago. And fundamentally, just to register their whereabouts with the Department of Homeland Security. So they needed to go online basically, and they just need to pause, hold our breath a little bit and invest all the necessary resources to get these people into jobs, they all want to work, and first and foremost get them off the street because that's untenable," said Kimball R. Anderson of Winston & Strawm LLP.

All of that legal help is coming at no charge to those asylum seekers. Anderson says he is planning to host additional clinics in the near future.