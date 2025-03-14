Chicago law firm offers free Uber vouchers to keep St. Patrick’s Day celebrations safe

The Brief Disparti Law Group is offering 1,000 free Uber vouchers to help St. Patrick’s Day partygoers in Chicago get home safely. The initiative aims to reduce alcohol-related crashes, which claim around 400 lives and injure 12,000 people in Illinois each year. Chicagoans can visit www.dispartilaw.com/RideFree to get a voucher worth up to $20 off an Uber ride this weekend.



Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are among the most famous in the world, and this year, Disparti Law Group is working to make them safer.

The firm, led by attorney Larry Disparti, is giving away 1,000 free Uber vouchers to help partygoers get home safely this weekend.

The backstory:

The initiative aims to reduce drunk driving incidents, a significant issue in Illinois.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, approximately 400 people die in alcohol-related crashes each year, with another 12,000 suffering injuries.

Disparti Law Group runs a similar program for New Year’s Eve, distributing over 1,000 Uber vouchers annually.

This year, the firm is expanding the initiative to St. Patrick’s Day to encourage safe transportation across Chicago and its suburbs, where festivities, including parades and pub gatherings, will be in full swing.

"It’s about saving lives," said Disparti. "If we can stop one accident from occurring, then the program is worth it."

What's next:

Those celebrating this weekend can visit www.dispartilaw.com/RideFree to claim a free Uber voucher, which covers up to $20 off a ride in the Chicagoland area.