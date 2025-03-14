Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 12:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, DeKalb County, Central Cook County, McHenry County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, DuPage County, La Salle County, Kane County, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, Lake County, Kendall County, Grundy County, Eastern Will County, Kenosha County, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
5
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, DeKalb County, Will County, Lake County, McHenry County, Kane County, DuPage County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Cook County, Grundy County, Porter County, Lake County, Jasper County, Newton County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 2:00 AM CDT, Will County, DeKalb County, Lake County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, Mchenry County, Kendall County, Kane County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Cook County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, La Salle County, Kane County, Kendall County, McHenry County, Southern Will County, Northern Will County, Lake County, Central Cook County, Kankakee County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Southern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Kenosha County, Lake County, Jasper County, Newton County, Porter County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Kankakee County, Grundy County, Eastern Will County, DeKalb County, La Salle County, Southern Will County, Kane County, DuPage County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, McHenry County, Kendall County, Central Cook County, Lake County, Jasper County, Porter County, Newton County

Chicago law firm offers free Uber vouchers to keep St. Patrick’s Day celebrations safe

By Jenna Carroll
Published  March 14, 2025 7:25pm CDT
Holidays
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Disparti Law Group is offering 1,000 free Uber vouchers to help St. Patrick’s Day partygoers in Chicago get home safely.
    • The initiative aims to reduce alcohol-related crashes, which claim around 400 lives and injure 12,000 people in Illinois each year.
    • Chicagoans can visit www.dispartilaw.com/RideFree to get a voucher worth up to $20 off an Uber ride this weekend.

CHICAGO - Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are among the most famous in the world, and this year, Disparti Law Group is working to make them safer. 

The firm, led by attorney Larry Disparti, is giving away 1,000 free Uber vouchers to help partygoers get home safely this weekend.

The backstory:

The initiative aims to reduce drunk driving incidents, a significant issue in Illinois. 

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, approximately 400 people die in alcohol-related crashes each year, with another 12,000 suffering injuries.

Disparti Law Group runs a similar program for New Year’s Eve, distributing over 1,000 Uber vouchers annually. 

This year, the firm is expanding the initiative to St. Patrick’s Day to encourage safe transportation across Chicago and its suburbs, where festivities, including parades and pub gatherings, will be in full swing.

"It’s about saving lives," said Disparti. "If we can stop one accident from occurring, then the program is worth it."

What's next:

Those celebrating this weekend can visit www.dispartilaw.com/RideFree to claim a free Uber voucher, which covers up to $20 off a ride in the Chicagoland area.

The Source: The information from 

HolidaysNewsChicago