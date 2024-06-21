Police search for suspects involved in Chicago Lawn robberies

Chicago police issued a community alert on Friday after a string of robberies in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

In each incident, two-to-four suspects approached victims in a stolen brown Kia Soul and a white Cadillac with no license plates and blocked the victim's vehicle. One victim was shot at while trying to confront the suspects breaking into his vehicle.

The robberies took place Tuesday at the following times and locations:

Around 4 a.m in the 4400 block of South Kedvale Avenue

Around 4:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Homan Avenue

Around 5 a.m. in the 3900 block of West 43rd Street

Around 5 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Springfield Avenue

Around 5 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue

Around 5 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Pulaski Road

Police advise residents to take the following safety precautions:

Never pursue a fleeing assailant; provide the information to the police;

Never resist a robbery. Value your life over any and all property;

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information;

Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible;

Do not touch anything until police arrive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area One Detective Division at 312-747-8384.