Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 9:12 PM CDT until TUE 12:15 AM CDT, Porter County
12
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 8:21 PM CDT until MON 11:30 PM CDT, Lake County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:37 PM CDT until MON 10:45 PM CDT, Mchenry County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Kenosha County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:38 PM CDT until MON 10:45 PM CDT, LaSalle County
Flood Warning
from MON 8:35 PM CDT until TUE 2:30 AM CDT, Kendall County, Kane County, LaSalle County, DeKalb County
Flood Warning
from MON 9:09 PM CDT until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Kendall County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 8:12 PM CDT until MON 11:15 PM CDT, Cook County, Will County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
Flood Advisory
from MON 8:56 PM CDT until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Kankakee County, Will County
Flood Advisory
from MON 9:20 PM CDT until TUE 3:15 AM CDT, Will County, DuPage County, Kane County, Cook County
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 AM CDT, Kendall County, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Eastern Will County, Lake County, Kane County, McHenry County, Central Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, DuPage County, Lake County, Porter County

Chicago crime: 63-year-old shot, injured on Southwest Side, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  August 18, 2025 6:55pm CDT
News
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 63-year-old man was shot and injured while driving a car on the city's Southwest Side on Monday.
    • The victim drove himself to a hospital in good condition, police said.
    • A 23-year-old passenger in the car at the time of the shooting was not injured.

CHICAGO - A 63-year-old man was shot and injured while driving with another man on the city’s Southwest Side on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 6300 block of S. Francisco Avenue in Chicago Lawn, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded a little after 1 p.m. to the scene where the 63-year-old was driving a blue sedan with a 23-year-old passenger.

An unknown male gunman fired multiple shots in the victims’ direction.

The 63-year-old was shot in his lower back and drove himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. He was later taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The 23-year-old man was not injured.

The gunman fled on foot in an unknown direction. No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

NewsChicago LawnCrime and Public Safety