Chicago crime: 63-year-old shot, injured on Southwest Side, police say

A 63-year-old man was shot and injured while driving with another man on the city’s Southwest Side on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 6300 block of S. Francisco Avenue in Chicago Lawn, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded a little after 1 p.m. to the scene where the 63-year-old was driving a blue sedan with a 23-year-old passenger.

An unknown male gunman fired multiple shots in the victims’ direction.

The 63-year-old was shot in his lower back and drove himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. He was later taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The 23-year-old man was not injured.

The gunman fled on foot in an unknown direction. No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.