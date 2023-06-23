Chicago Lawn shooting sends man to hospital

A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Police found the 37-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm around 11:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Campbell Avenue.

He told police someone shot at him and ran away.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.