Chicago leaders announce third round of community development grants

The city of Chicago has announced the third round of community development grants.

Officials said $40 million will be awarded to 61 projects.

This round of funding is spread over 33 community areas across 31 wards.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The money is from three sources: The Chicago Recovery Plan, The Neighborhood Opportunity Fund, and Tax Increment Financing.

"We have no intention of stopping there. These investments are what must be done to reverse the decades of disinvestment. And I'm very proud of all the work that's been done to make this day and these investments possible," said Lightfoot.

All three rounds of grant funding add up to $126 million helping 166 projects across 51 community areas.