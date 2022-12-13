Chicago leaders honor city employees for their hard work

It was a day of special recognition for some city employees.

A luncheon was held honoring them for their dedication to serving residents.

Those employees were recognized as part of the Kathy Osterman Awards, which are given to those who exceed expectations on the job through innovation, leadership and integrity.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

They're named for a former alderman and human rights advocate who helped run many of the city's festivals among other roles in city government.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was among the leaders recognizing the honorees.

The award recipients were nominated by a selection committee made up of HR professionals from various city departments.