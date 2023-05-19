Brookfield man charged with shooting boys, 12 and 16, outside Chicago library

A suburban man was charged in connection with a shooting on Tuesday that wounded two boys outside a library in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Adam Avizius, 37, allegedly open fired on a 12-year-old and 16-year-old boy in the 100 block of South Pulaski Road, according to Chicago police.

The 16-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds to his leg. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The 12-year-old boy was also struck by gunfire and was carried to a library by a security officer, where he attempted to render aid, police said. He was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Avizius, of Brookfield, was arrested moments later in the 3900 block of West Madison Street and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.