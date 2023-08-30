Woman threatened with golf club during robbery in Lincoln Park

A woman who was robbed in Lincoln Park Tuesday night says one of the thieves threatened her with a golf club.

Chicago police say the victim was in the 500 block of West Wrightwood Avenue just before midnight when two offenders forcefully took her purse.

One of the suspects threatened the victim with the gold club while the other took her belongings before fleeing eastbound in a white vehicle.

The victim was not injured, police say.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No arrests have been reported.