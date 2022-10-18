Chicago liquor store employee fatally shot in the chest during attempted robbery

A 66-year-old man working at a food and liquor store Monday night when he was fatally shot during an attempted robbery in West Ridge.

At about 9:50 p.m., an offender, armed with a handgun, entered the J&K Food and Liquor Store in the 6300 block of North Western and demanded money.

The offender then shot the worker in the chest.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim fired back, but the offender was not struck.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Salim Khamo.

According to police, no proceeds were taken in this attempted robbery.

The offender rode a bicycle to the scene, and fled on foot.

No one is in custody.