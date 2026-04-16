Chicago liquor store latest victim of smash-and-grab thieves

The Brief A Roscoe Village liquor store was hit in a smash-and-grab burglary early Thursday morning. Police said suspects broke a window, stole merchandise, and fled in an SUV. The incident is part of a recent string of overnight burglaries across Chicago, though it’s unclear if they are connected.



A liquor store in Roscoe Village was targeted in a smash-and-grab burglary early Thursday morning.

What we know:

A group of people broke the front glass window of Pellys Liquor Store around 4 a.m. and stole merchandise from the business located at 3421 N. Lincoln Ave., according to police.

The suspects then entered an SUV and drove off in an unknown direction.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how many suspects were involved or what was stolen from the store.

Dig deeper:

Pellys is the latest Chicago business to be hit by burglars during overnight hours this week.

Two BP gas stations were burglarized in crash-and-grabs over the past two mornings in the River North and West Englewood neighborhoods. In each incident, suspects crashed Jeeps into the businesses before stealing from ATMs and fleeing the scene in a separate vehicle.

Police have not said if they believe the recent burglaries are connected.