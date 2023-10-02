Chicago Lit Theater Company to read short excerpts from frequently banned books at local libraries
CHICAGO - The City Lit Theater Company will be reading short excerpts from some of the most frequently banned books of 2022.
This is part of their 18th annual, "Books on the Chopping Block."
The following three Chicago libraries will be taking part in this event:
- Chicago Public Library Edgewater Branch, 6000 N. Broadway at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
- Chicago Public Library Lincoln Belmont Branch, 1659 W. Melrose Ave. at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
- DePaul's University Library, 2350 N. Kenmore Ave. at 1 p.m. Friday. This event has a remote option.