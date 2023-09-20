Armed robbers target 5 victims on NW Side in under 20 minutes

Chicago police are investigating a string of armed robberies in Logan Square and Humboldt Park Tuesday night.

Two armed male offenders got out of a car in the 2500 block of West Division Street at approximately 9:24 p.m. and took a 60-year-old man's phone and wallet. The victim was not injured.

Just minutes later, a 25-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were in the front yard of a residence in the 1400 block of North Rockwell Street when two males got out of a gray sedan armed with handguns.

The victims were able to flee to the rear of a residence. No injuries were reported.

At about the same time, a few blocks north, a 66-year-old woman was getting out of her car in the 1800 block of North Fairfield Avenue when two males in a gray sedan took her purse at gunpoint.

The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in good condition.

A 41-year-old man was unloading groceries in an alley in the 1700 block of North Sawyer Avenue when two males exited a gray sedan and took his wallet and phone at gunpoint.

The victim was not injured. There is no one in custody for any of the robberies.

Two hours earlier around 7:20 p.m., three males in a gray sedan took a 66-year-old woman's purse and car keys at gunpoint. The offenders got into the victim's Chrysler 300 and fled the scene.

The carjacking happened in the Goose Island neighborhood in the 1300 block of North Halsted. No injuries were reported.

Chicago police are investigating each of the incidents. It was not clear if the robberies were connected.

