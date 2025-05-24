Chicago crime: Man, 29, stabbed during argument on NW Side, police say

A man was stabbed during an argument on Chicago’s Northwest Side overnight, police said.

The stabbing happened in the 3700 block of Armitage Avenue in Logan Square, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

A 29-year-old man was involved in an argument with an unknown male offender.

The offender produced a sharp object and attacked the man, who was stabbed in the chest and right hand.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area detectives are investigating the stabbing. No one is in custody.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what led to the argument and stabbing.

Police did not provide a description of the offender.