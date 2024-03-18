Chicago sees low early voter turnout ahead of Illinois primary

We are now less than one day away from the Illinois primary election.

Voters on Monday made their way to the polls to cast their early ballots, but sites were not as busy as election officials would like to see.

Any registered voter in Chicago, regardless of the ward they reside in, can vote at the Loop's Supersite until 7 p.m. Monday.

Officials with the Chicago Board of Elections are encouraging residents to cast their ballots because right now, voter turnout in Chicago is low compared to previous elections. It’s down about 50 percent compared to this point leading up to the 2020 and 2016 primaries. That goes for mail-in ballots and in-person early voting.

Roughly 60,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been returned, while a total of 177,000 were requested for this election.

Meanwhile, Max Bever of the Chicago Board of Elections broke down the surprising numbers for in-person early voting.

"Unfortunately, early voting has been a little bit sluggish compared to our previous presidential primaries, but even our municipal elections," Bever said. "We just saw over 72,000 ballots cast as of last night. For the 2020 election, we were already over 150,000 early votes. For the 2016 election, we were already over 130,000 early votes, so that’s a little troublesome to see."

A photo ID is not required when casting a ballot but might be helpful if there is a question about voter registration.

And, if someone is not registered to vote, they can do so in-person.

Voting sites on Tuesday open at 6 a.m.