Ex-Chicago hospital worker claims she was fired for raising safety concerns: lawsuit

A former employee of Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago said she was fired in retaliation after she raised safety concerns.

Christina Christner worked as a pharmacy technician at the hospital.

She filed a lawsuit on Monday alleging she was fired in retaliation after she exercised her rights as a whistleblower.

In February, Christner submitted a complaint to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation reporting unsafe and potentially deadly compounding practices.

Then in late April, she was fired from the hospital.

In her lawsuit, Christner alleged rubbing alcohol was used instead of the required sterile alcohol to wipe down surfaces, and that pharmacy technicians engaged in non-sterile compounding practices including saving and reusing gloves.

In a statement, the hospital said, "We have recently learned that a former employee has filed a lawsuit against Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago seeking monetary damages. Lurie Children’s consistently prioritizes safe, high-quality care to the patients and communities we serve and fosters an ethical workplace for employees. To the extent suggested otherwise in this lawsuit, such allegations are false."