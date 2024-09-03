Expand / Collapse search

Armed man caught stealing at Chicago Macy's on State Street

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  September 3, 2024 8:12am CDT
Loop
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Kenmari Gray

CHICAGO - A man was arrested in downtown Chicago after allegedly stealing from a department store while armed with a loaded gun Wednesday. 

Cook County Sheriff's officers were called to the Macy's on State Street in the Loop for a report of theft. 

Kenmari Gray, 34, was found with stolen merchandise and was arrested. Officers searched him and found a loaded illegal firearm.

Gray was charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and retail theft. He was being held at the Cook County Jail.