Armed man caught stealing at Chicago Macy's on State Street

article

A man was arrested in downtown Chicago after allegedly stealing from a department store while armed with a loaded gun Wednesday.

Cook County Sheriff's officers were called to the Macy's on State Street in the Loop for a report of theft.

Kenmari Gray, 34, was found with stolen merchandise and was arrested. Officers searched him and found a loaded illegal firearm.

Gray was charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and retail theft. He was being held at the Cook County Jail.