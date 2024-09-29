Chicago police seek 3 suspects in knife attack on Mag Mile

article

Chicago police are searching for suspects in a knife attack that happened earlier this month on the Magnificent Mile.

A 27-year-old man was stabbed around 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 15 in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue.

Authorities are now seeking to identify three individuals believed to be involved. All three suspects were described as males between the ages of 15 and 25.

The suspects are roughly 5'07" to 5'11" tall. One of the suspects weighs 140 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black tank top.

The second weighs between 150 and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie, black pants, and a black ball cap.

The third suspect weighs between 175 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt, black pants, and a black hat.

Anyone with information about this incident has been asked to contact the Area Three Detective Division at (312) 744-8261.