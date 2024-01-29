Chicago mail theft: Suspect wanted in string of North Side incidents

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $100,000 reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man who allegedly has been stealing mail for months on Chicago's North Side.

The USPIS says the man seen in surveillance footage is responsible for multiple mail thefts in the Near North Side and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

The incidents all occurred between November 2023 and January 2024.

North Side mail theft suspect | USPIS

According to the USPIS, the suspect would damage residential mailboxes and take the mail from within. He then carried the stolen mail in a plastic grocery bag.

The incidents occurred in the late evening to early morning hours in the following locations:

1300–1400 blocks of N. Cleveland Ave.

1600 block of N. Hudson Ave.

300 block of W. Concord Pl.

300 block of W. Scott St.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement." The reference case number is 4142062.