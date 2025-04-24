Man arrested in Chicago mail theft investigation, officials say

The Brief Ralph Rodriguez was arrested last week near 2000 West Ohio Street. He’s accused of being behind multiple mail thefts dating back to 2024. Authorities charged him with one count of felony theft.



A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of mail thefts on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

What we know:

Ralph Rodriguez was taken into custody on April 16 during a joint operation involving the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Chicago Police Department, and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

His arrest happened near 2000 West Ohio Street, according to a statement from the Postal Inspection Service.

Rodriguez is accused of stealing mail in multiple incidents starting in 2024. Following an investigation, he was charged by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office with one count of felony theft.

Previous mugshot of Ralph Rodriguez | Obtained via Cook County inmate search

What we don't know:

Authorities haven’t shared how much mail was taken or how many victims may be involved.

What you can do:

Postal inspectors are urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim of mail theft to reach out at 877-876-2455 or through the agency’s website at www.uspis.gov/report.

"The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is dedicated to defending the nation’s mail system from criminal activity," said Ruth M. Mendonça, Inspector in Charge of the agency’s Chicago Division. "We value our law enforcement partners for supporting our mission."