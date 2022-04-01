Chicago man, 18, charged with carjacking man at gunpoint on Southwest Side

article

An 18-year-old is accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint in Brighton Park earlier this month.

Juan Ramos, of Chicago, faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

At about 3:19 a.m. on March 13, Ramos allegedly took a vehicle from a 22-year-old man in the 3800 block of South Sacramento Avenue.

Chicago police say Ramos was armed with a firearm.

Ramos was arrested Thursday and charged accordingly.

No further information was made available.