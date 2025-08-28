Chicago man, 19, killed in broad daylight shooting

The Brief A 19-year-old man was shot and killed late Wednesday morning on the West Side. Police said two gunmen opened fire, hitting him in the head and body. No arrests have been made as detectives investigate.



A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 11:54 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Gladys Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

The victim was standing near the sidewalk when two men approached, pulled out guns and opened fire.

The 19-year-old was struck once in the head and several times in the body. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died less than an hour later.

The Cook County medical examiner identified him as Deneal P. Maxey, of Chicago. He lived on the same block where the shooting occurred.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide descriptions of the suspects or say whether the shooting was random or targeted.

What's next:

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.