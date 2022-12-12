Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles

article

Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries.

At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said.

The front door was forced open.

The residence had been ransacked, but the homeowner was unsure if anything was taken.

At about 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, a homeowner in the 8100 block of North Caldwell Avenue reported their residence had been burglarized.

The front door was forced open and jewelry was stolen.

Niles officers investigated both incidents and took three suspects into custody Saturday.

A 17-year-old boy from Chicago was charged with residential burglary.

Al Miller, 35, of Chicago, was charged with residential burglary and contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor.

A 16-year-old boy from Chicago was charged with residential burglary.

Miller was transported to bond court Monday.