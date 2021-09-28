Chicago man, 20, charged with murder in death of 76-year-old woman
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old Chicago man is charged with killing a 76-year-old woman.
On Monday shortly before 4 p.m. in the Kelvyn Park neighborhood, police say Luis Peralta fatally beat and stabbed the woman inside of a home in the 4600 block of W. Schubert Avenue.
The reason for the murder is unknown at this time.
Peralta was immediately taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.
Luis Peralta, 20
No further details were immediately available.
