Chicago man, 20, charged with murder in death of 76-year-old woman

A 20-year-old Chicago man is charged with killing a 76-year-old woman.

On Monday shortly before 4 p.m. in the Kelvyn Park neighborhood, police say Luis Peralta fatally beat and stabbed the woman inside of a home in the 4600 block of W. Schubert Avenue.

The reason for the murder is unknown at this time.

Peralta was immediately taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Luis Peralta, 20

No further details were immediately available.

