Chicago man, 21, charged with murder of pregnant woman found dead in Lake Michigan

A 21-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Yarianna Wheeler, a pregnant woman whose body was recovered from Lake Michigan in August.

Wheeler, who was about seven-months pregnant at the time, was spotted by a fisherman on Aug. 15 floating in the water three miles southeast of the Waukegan Harbor.

An autopsy showed Wheeler had multiple stab wounds, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Wheeler was initially identified because someone recognized her from a composite sketch. After she was identified, Lake County Sheriff's detectives went to Wheeler's residence in Chicago, authorities said.

Additional information and investigative clues were obtained from her residence, and detectives were able to identify a person of interest.

According to police, Wheeler met with the person of interest and were with each other near Oakwood Beach in Chicago.

Lake County detectives went to Oakwood Beach on Aug. 30 and recovered evidence, including some of Wheeler's belongings, police said.

Yarianna Wheeler (right), Robert Drummond (left)

It was determined by police that the location was likely a crime scene, and after conferring with Chicago Police Missing Persons Detectives, Lake County Sheriff's evidence technicians and drone pilots were sent to the scene to collect evidence and document what was discovered, authorities said.

Lake County detectives then turned their findings over to Chicago Police Homicide Detectives as the crime scene was located in the city of Chicago.

Chicago police were able to arrest and charge Robert Drummond, 21, of Chicago with first-degree murder.

"I am incredibly proud of the tenacious efforts of our detectives throughout this investigation. Through their hard and diligent work, they quickly identified a person of interest, discovered the likely crime scene, and worked with Chicago Detectives to further the investigation," said Sheriff John D. Idleburg. "We will always do everything in our power to be the voice of victims who are unable to speak for themselves and hold those who victimized them accountable."