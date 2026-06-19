Chicago man accused of killing wife on wedding night returned to US after arrest in Mexico

The Brief Arnoldo Jimenez has been returned to the United States after being arrested in Mexico. He is accused of killing his wife, Estrella Carrera, shortly after their wedding. Jimenez spent more than a decade on the run and was on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.



A Chicago man accused of killing his wife on their wedding night in 2012 has been returned to the United States after spending more than a decade on the run.

What we know:

The FBI Chicago announced Thursday that Arnoldo Jimenez has been brought back to the U.S. from Mexico.

Arnoldo Jimenez in FBI custody and a previous mugshot.

Jimenez was arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, on Jan. 30, 2025, by Mexican authorities working with Interpol and U.S. law enforcement partners.

Jimenez had been on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

The backstory:

Authorities said Estrella Carrera was found dead in the bathtub of her Burbank apartment on May 13, 2012, less than 48 hours after she married Jimenez.

Jimenez is accused of stabbing Carrera to death. She was reportedly still wearing the dress she wore to the wedding reception.

RELATED: Man accused of killing bride in Chicago suburbs added to FBI's Most Wanted List

Jimenez was charged with first-degree murder in Cook County. After authorities could not find him, he was also charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

What they're saying:

"Thursday marks an important milestone for [FBI Chicago] — our personnel have successfully brought back FBI Most Wanted fugitive Arnoldo Jimenez from Mexico," the agency said in a statement.

"No matter how much time has passed or where a criminal may be in the world, the FBI will never stop in our pursuit of justice."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Jimenez allegedly killed his wife and when his first U.S. court appearance will be.

The video at the top of this story is dated.