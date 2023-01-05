Chicago man accused of shooting woman, resulting in the death of her unborn child

article

A Chicago man is accused of shooting a woman on Chicago's West Side, resulting in the death of her unborn child.

Melvin Richmond, 30, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/ discharge of a weapon and one felony count of involuntary manslaughter of an unborn child.

According to police, Richmond allegedly shot and seriously injured a 30-year-old woman in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard on Dec. 26, which caused the death of her unborn child.

Richmond was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.