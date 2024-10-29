Chicago man accused of shooting woman on South Side in May

A Chicago man was charged in connection to a shooting in West Englewood earlier this year.

According to police, Jarryl Williams, 49, shot a 37-year-old woman in the 6300 block of South Marshfield Avenue on May 15.

Jarryl Williams

The shooting occurred around 7:21 p.m. just a block away from Williams' home, located in the 6300 block of Paulina Street.

Williams was arrested on Monday near the intersection of 63rd Street and Ashland Avenue. He was charged with aggravated battery/discharge firearm and armed habitual criminal.

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Tuesday.