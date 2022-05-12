Chicago man allegedly attempted to lure 12-year-old child walking in West Ridge

article

A Chicago man is accused of attempting to lure a 12-year-old child in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood earlier this week.

Yahya Rashid, 24, faces one felony count of child abduction/luring a victim under 17, one felony count of being in possession of a stolen vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of theft of property (less than $500).

On Monday, Rashid allegedly attempted to lure a 12-year-old child who was walking in the 2600 block of West Bryn Mawr, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

He was arrested on Tuesday. At the time of his arrest, he was located inside a stolen vehicle and allegedly in possession of items taken in two theft incidents that occurred in the 5000 block of North Clark and the 5400 block of North Winthrop on May 7.

Advertisement

No additional information was provided by police.