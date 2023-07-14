Chicago man allegedly carjacked 21-year-old on South Side: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of carjacking a 21-year-old man on Chicago's South Side this week.

Darrius Fields, 34, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated fleeing, one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license. He also received numerous traffic citations.

According to police, Fields allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 21-year-old man in the 6800 block of South Dorchester Avenue Wednesday.

Fields was arrested hours later and taken into custody.

No additional information was made available by police.