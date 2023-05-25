Chicago man allegedly carjacked victim at gunpoint in Archer Heights

article

A Chicago man is accused of carjacking a victim at gunpoint in Archer Heights earlier this year.

Cesar Delvalle, 33, faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license, along with various traffic citations.

On March 25, Delvalle allegedly was one of the offenders who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 20-year-old man in the 5000 block of South Kedvale.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Delvalle was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.