Chicago man allegedly kidnapped woman then robbed her at gunpoint: police

A Chicago man is accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her at gunpoint on the city's South Side earlier this year.

William Watson, 32, faces one felony count of kidnapping while armed with a firearm, one felony count of armed robbery and discharging a firearm, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, Watson allegedly forced a 29-year-old woman to the 8400 block of South Blackstone Avenue at gunpoint before taking her property.

During the incident, Watson allegedly discharged a firearm but did not strike anyone.

Members of the Chicago Police Department arrested Watson in the 2700 block of South California Avenue on Wednesday and charged him accordingly.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.