Chicago man allegedly stole bottles of alcohol from same convenience store twice

A Chicago man is accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from the same convenience store in Naperville twice this month.

Kwan McNeal, 21, has been charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of retail theft of merchandise exceeding $300.

At about 2:47 p.m. on June 5 and at about 8:48 p.m. on June 8, Naperville police responded to a food and liquor store in the 500 block of Fairway Drive.

In each instance, multiple bottles of alcohol were stolen with the total loss estimated at over $3,200, police said.

McNeal was arrested Wednesday by officers in another jurisdiction and charged accordingly.