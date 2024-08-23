Chicago man arrested hours after allegedly taking part in armed carjacking in Irving Woods

article

A Chicago man was arrested this week in connection to a carjacking that occurred in Irving Woods Wednesday morning.

Daniel Cabrera, 18, faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon of a person under 21.

On Wednesday, Cabrera, along with others, allegedly carjacked a 35-year-old man at gunpoint in the 900 block of West Irving Park Road.

A few hours later, police arrested Cabrera in the 5200 block of South Pulaski and charged him accordingly.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.